Children at Summerlea School love reading!

The children of Summerlea C P School had a very exciting week in June!

The week was kickstarted by a visit and talk from award-winning children’s writer Vashti Hardy.

We don’t know who were more excited – the children or the teachers!

At the end of the week, teacher and author Richard Mitchell (who used to teach at Summerlea a long time ago!) came to visit the Year 6s at our Careers Fair as well as to talk to the children about how he started to write books.

The children and staff were thrilled to start enjoying the new library!

In the afternoon, our brand-new school library was officially opened by Richard and he kindly donated one of his books to us for the children to read.

During the rest of the term we are enjoying seeing lots of our parents and carers come into the new library for our ‘Stay and Read’ sessions.

This gives children time to explore all of our lovely books with their adults as well as to listen to their class teacher reading a story.