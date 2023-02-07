A popular local visitor attraction is staging a Giant Bug Hunt on its farm trail to keep the children entertained during February half-term.

Sharnfold Farm - situated on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross - is also putting on a bug-themed craft activity in their barn to give families extra value for money.

It is all taking place daily between Saturday February 11 and Sunday February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Bull, from Sharnfold, said: "School holidays are always a busy time here, our farm trail always goes down well with the youngsters. This Feb half term we have decided to share our passion for the environment with our visitors. Our standard ticket price offers children entrance to the farm trail, as well as access to our barn, where they will be using recycled materials, or things found in nature to create a bug hotel”.

Sharnfold Farm Bug Hunt

"If it's wet, you might need your wellies and waterproofs, but that will only add to the fun. And if you don’t like the wet and muddy, you can head straight into the barn for crafting."

The farm trail is open daily from 9am until 4pm. Tickets are £4.95 per person, plus a booking fee, and you will need to book a timeslot for the free 45-minutes craft activity when booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are limited so pre-booking is essential to avoid disappointment. Children under two years go free.