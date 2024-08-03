Children can take their Teddy Bears on an adventure at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion this weekend

​It takes place on Sunday August 4 from 1pm to 4pm and is an opportunity for children to bring their favourite Teddy Bear or other cuddly toy to enjoy an exciting range of activities including; Teddy aeroplane, train, speed boat as well as the highlights of the day, a Teddy parachute jump and a Teddy Zip wire descent from the DLWP.

Organiser Pam Edwards said: "We wanted to put on a special event for the youngsters in Bexhill. Something that was creative, different and enjoyable.

So do come along and support us and have a great time. We look forward to welcoming you on the day"

Bring your bravest bear or cuddly toy, max height 36cm to the check in counter. Your bear will get a Teddical Medical and an x-ray before being issued with their own passport. This will be stamped at each activity. The cost is £6 to include passport and a wide range of activities.

There will also be an opportunity for face painting and a Teddy tombola with a prize every time, both of which will be just £1. The children will also be able to enjoy storytelling, a Lucky Dip Ball Pit as well as crafts and lots of photo opportunities.

Patricia Lochans, Director of Operations at the DLWP added “We are delighted to continue our support of Bexhill Lions and all their good work. I don’t think we will have ever had so many Teddy Bears on our terrace before – it will be quite an adventure!”

Visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk for more information.

1 . teddy zip.jpg Teddy bear event at De la Warr Pavilion Photo: supplied