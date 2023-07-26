NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Children From Bluebell Barn join residents for intergenerational playtime at Sycamore Grove

The children of Bluebell Barn Stone Cross had a blast visiting Sycamore Grove Care Home for some intergenerational play time.
By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

The kids and the seniors played games, sang songs, and just enjoyed each other's company. It was so heartwarming to see the two generations bonding and connecting.

Intergenerational play is important for both children and seniors. For children, it's a chance to learn from and connect with people from different generations. It can also help them develop social skills and empathy. For seniors, it's a chance to stay active and engaged, and to make new friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We're so grateful to Sycamore Grove Care Home for hosting us today. It was a truly special afternoon.

Most Popular
Children at PlayChildren at Play
Children at Play

If you're interested in learning more about intergenerational play, or if you'd like to organize an event in your community, please visit our website. We'd love to help!