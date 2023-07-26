Children From Bluebell Barn join residents for intergenerational playtime at Sycamore Grove

The children of Bluebell Barn Stone Cross had a blast visiting Sycamore Grove Care Home for some intergenerational play time.

The kids and the seniors played games, sang songs, and just enjoyed each other's company. It was so heartwarming to see the two generations bonding and connecting.

Intergenerational play is important for both children and seniors. For children, it's a chance to learn from and connect with people from different generations. It can also help them develop social skills and empathy. For seniors, it's a chance to stay active and engaged, and to make new friends.

We're so grateful to Sycamore Grove Care Home for hosting us today. It was a truly special afternoon.

Children at Play