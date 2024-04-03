Children from Hove Nursery celebrate Easter with elderly residents at local care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the visit, the children and residents engaged in various Easter-themed activities, including making Easter bonnets. The nursery children were thrilled to participate in an Easter Egg hunt, with the residents' assistance. Colleagues and residents at The Pines Care Home also joined forces to design and hide Easter eggs around the room, adding an element of excitement to the hunt.

The children were invited to read an Easter story and design their own Easter eggs through colouring. These activities not only brought joy to the residents but also helped develop the fine motor skills of the children.

Bright Horizons offer an enriching Bright Beginnings Curriculum at all their nurseries including Hove Day Nursery, designed by Early Years specialists from Bright Horizons. Building on the foundations of the government’s EYFS curriculum, Bright Beginnings puts each child’s happiness and wellbeing at its heart. This holistic yet personal approach will support each child’s wellbeing, development, and progress.

Resident and child from Hove Nursery doing Easter activity

The Nurture Approach which supports the Bright Beginnings Curriculum, was developed by Bright Horizons in the UK in partnership with clinical psychologist, Dr Sarah Mundy. The programme supports the key developmental needs of the child focusing on healthy emotional development and indicators of wellbeing. This programme is incorporated as part of the curriculum at Bright Horizons Hove Day Nursery and Preschool.