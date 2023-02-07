Children make 'lightsabers' at Bexhill's King Offa School

On Friday January 27 2023, the creative Mr Peter Quinnell from Radiator Arts, had the superb idea to conduct a splendid art workshop for the crafty students of King Offa. This workshop was to prepare the pupils for the Bexhill After Dark Festival Parade the following day, writes pupil Harriet Durham.

First, Mr Quinnell (who had all the equipment ready) explained enthusiastically how to create the star shape; he did this very well as every child understood how to do it!

Next, they collected two willow whips and snapped one whip into three, and the other into two pieces. They then arranged them precariously into a star shape and held in place with brow masking tape, each bend was exactly 33cm long (the children carefully used their rules to do this).

Afterwards, these hardworking experts selected their choice of vibrant electrical tape. After they had chosen, it was time to intricately wrap it around a bamboo stick to really jazz it up!

Then, they attached their spectacular stars to the funky bamboo sticks to create a type of trident! They did this with clear tape.

Now it was time for the fun part, the children chose a bundle of LED wires, 2 AA batteries and 1 battery pack. Then, they coiled it around the star and strapped the battery pack (now filled with batteries) with gaffe tape.

Let’s hear what children had to say:Maizie, 11-years-old, said: “I loved it, it was so fun!”. Alfie, 11-years-old said: “Amazing, so much better than Maths!”

