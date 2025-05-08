Children researching town’s fallen take part in Worthing’s VE Day 80 service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing pupils who have been researching the town's fallen from the Second World War were part of the official VE Day 80 service and flag raising ceremony.

Children from Homefield Primary School were able to meet Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury outside the Town Hall on Thursday, May 8.

They are part of a wider project involving schools across the borough working alongside the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 50 Things Project to explore the men and women from Worthing who lost their lives in the Second World War.

Sarah Nathaniel, the commission's public engagement co-ordinator south east, said: "This was an opportunity for the young people to talk about the people they have been researching, find the names on the war memorial and invite those attending along to an exhibition of their work, which will be on display from June 2 at Worthing Library and then at the Town Hall.

Homefield Primary School pupils with Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury outside the Town Hall on Thursday, May 8

"The exhibition will include the research the young people have completed, alongside tributes and creative responses to what they have learned."

The project gives children the opportunity to accumulate local experiences that can have a profound impact on their growth and development. The focus is on mattering, and developing rich opportunities for young people from a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences.

Sarah said: "One of the ways we keep the stories alive of these men and women is through engaging young people with their local history.

"Children from Homefield, Bramber and Durrington primary schools are working with such enthusiasm and interest on this project, I feel confident that the future of remembrance will be safe in their hands. I encourage everyone in Worthing to come along to see the work they have produced."

Homefield Primary School were able to find the names they have been researching on the War Memorial

The community mental health project has seen more than 700 children taking part in new experiences so far this year.

Carl Walker from the 50 Things Project said: "Our team of volunteers have been working with local schools and amazing organisations across the town to give young people, regardless of their background, the chance to have new opportunities and experiences.

"It was great to work with the CWGC to make sure they got to contribute to the VE Day 80 commemoration and their ongoing project. Thanks to everyone who took part."