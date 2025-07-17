Children seen with 'possible bladed article' in Selsey

Sussex Police news

Police officers were called to East Beach in Selsey on Wednesday after receiving reports of children carrying bladed articles in the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added that two girls reported being threatened by the boys in the area, and that officers attended the scene to engage with the boy’s family and offer words of advice.

They have also liaised with the girls’ parents to keep them informed of the policing response. Inspector Ross Wickings said: “We understand the concerns raised by the community, and we continue to encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour to report them to us online or by calling 101.”