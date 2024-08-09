Normandy House, on the A27 at Lancing, is to become a care home. Picture: Google

Controversial plans for a care home just off the A27 at Lancing have been approved at appeal.

The plans will see Normandy House, in Old Shoreham Road, become a care home for a maximum of five children aged eight to 18, with four carers, two of whom will stay overnight.

Adur council’s planning committee turned down the application in December, citing safety concerns, but the decision was overturned by the planning inspectorate following an appeal

At the December meeting, councillors refused the plans mainly because of their impact on pedestrian safety in the area, with concerns about the safety of the children in the care home, too, because of it facing onto a main road.

However, plans were recommended for approval by council officers ahead of that meeting, as no objections were raised by National Highways or other bodies.

The inspector noted in the recent decision that the plans would ‘not be likely to endanger highway safety’ in Old Shoreham Road and the development would ‘satisfy’ its development plan ‘when taken as a whole’.