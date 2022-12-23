Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, had a busy day of prizegiving at the schools of those children who won his annual Christmas Card competition (Friday December 2).

MP Andrew Griffith announced the winning design and six runners-up whose pictures will be featured on the MP’s official Christmas card and sent to more than 1,500 people including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Children from primary schools across the constituency sent in their colourful designs which can now be viewed on Andrew’s online gallery on his website – www.andrewgriffithmp.com/xmas2022.

The MP invited Hassocks-based children’s author and illustrator Louisa White to help him choose the pictures for his card.

A painting by Poppy Pritchett, a pupil in Year 3 at Arundel C of E Primary School, was picked as the overall winner.

Her ‘Reindeers at Arundel Castle’ was chosen for its stand-out design and use of paint to create the local Christmas scene.

It was especially poignant, because Poppy’s designs were also picked as runners up in the previous two years of the competitions.

Runners up included Amber Grimmet, also at Arundel CofE Primary School, Alice Andrews and Barney Wadell at Dorset House School, and Layla Marsh at St Peters CofE Primary School in Henfield.

Andrew visited all of the winners to personally congratulate them and present them with a certificate and a small prize. Every child who entered the competition received a personal letter

of thanks from Andrew.

This year’s sponsors are Digby Fine English, based in Arundel, and Property Vision.

“Digby Fine English is pleased to support Andrew’s Christmas cards this year,” said CEO and Head Blender Trevor Clough.

“As an Arundel-based English sparkling wine producer, Digby relishes its role in Christmas celebrations across the country and around the world – having our Sussex-made fizz being a part of such festivities is a very special thing.”

Andrew said: “I would like to congratulate all of the winners for making such wonderful pictures, and I look forward to seeing Poppy’s design on the front of my Christmas card. I am grateful to this year’s sponsors.

“I wish the children, their families, and readers a very happy Christmas.”

MP Andrew Griffith with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Poppy's winning design for the Christmas card.

Poppy Pritchett's winning design

MP Andrew Griffith with Barney Wadell and Headmaster Matt Thomas at Dorset House School, Bury

Artie Page from Hurstpierpoint College Prep School