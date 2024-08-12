Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thriving children’s day nursery and forest school near Horsham is planning to expand.

The family-run Jack and Gill Childcare and Forest School – rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted – is aiming to relocate to land east of Rowhook Road in Rudgwick.

Owners Tonia and Brian Jackson-Robson are currently seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council for the change of use of agricultural land at the site to build a new education/nursery building, polytunnels and woodwork shelter.

Plainview Planning, agents for the couple, say that the nursery is currently run from the couple’s home in Rudgwick but they want to utilise a large nearby field to expand.

The site in Rudgwick where a local children's nursery and forest school wants to expand

In a statement to the council, the agents say: “ At present, the children visit lots of different areas and local amenities to immerse themselves in the forest school principles.” They currently visit the large field where the nursery wants to expand once or twice a week to see farm animals there.

Plainview Planning adds: “In order to bring about this proposed expansion, an early years educational centre is proposed at the site along with a number of other structures including polytunnels and a woodworking shelter and livestock housing.

"The wider site will be heavily landscaped to create ecological enhancement, nature trails and foster a cohesive environment for learning under forest school principles.”

They say that the proposed expansion of the nursery would address a “pressing need for early years care and educational facilities while promoting sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.”

The agricultural field is currently used to run a smallholding, registered in Tonia’s name, which has goats, chickens, ducks, dogs, tortoises and reptiles. The nursery children help to care for the animals, from carrying hay to collecting eggs.

Jack and Gill Childcare and Forest School was founded in 2003 and promotes outdoor play, and hands-on learning creating, it says, an environment where children can flourish. “The business philosophy aims to enable every child to reach their full potential through positive learning experiences.

“The integration of nature, outdoor play, and responsible animal care enables holistic development, preparing children for a successful transition to school and later life.”