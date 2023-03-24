A children’s day nursery near Horsham which came in for criticism last year has now won praise.

Bright Horizons in Broadbridge Heath was told in July that it needed to improve following an Ofsted inspection – but has now been rated ‘Good’

A new inspection was carried out in February and, in a report just out, Ofsted inspector Pippa Clark said: “The management team has worked hard to address the actions raised at the last inspection.”

She said a number of changes had been implemented with regular support for staff and better communication with parents. “Staff can request training they are interested in, and the manager ensures this is actioned. As a result, the quality of teaching is improving, and staff feel well supported.”

Bright Horizons Day Nursery in Broadbridge Heath

She added: “Since the last inspection, the staff team is more stable and settled. The manager has recruited and inducted new staff. Staff know who their key children are and understand the curriculum intent.”

She said parents had reported how happy they were with the setting and felt well informed about the progress their children were making.

She added: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should develop staff practice to ensure the quality of teaching is consistent across the setting in order to support children's understanding and maximise their learning.”

The nursery first hit the headlines last year when parents complained that it had faced repeated sudden closures.