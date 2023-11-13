BREAKING

Chimney collapses onto pavement in Bexhill town centre

Residents had to be evacuated after a large part of a chimney collapsed onto the pavement in Bexhill town centre.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
The incident happened just after 2pm, with the fire service and police being called to the scene.

It happened on Friday (November 10) in Western Road in Bexhill town centre.

The fire service cordoned part of the road off and several neighbouring flats were evacuated.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called on November 10 at 2.03pm to reports of a chimney collapse in Western Road, Bexhill.

“Crews from Uckfield and Eastbourne were in attendance and the aerial ladder platform. The area was cordoned off. Occupants of surrounding flats were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries. Building Control and Sussex Police were also in attendance.”

