Residents had to be evacuated after a large part of a chimney collapsed onto the pavement in Bexhill town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened just after 2pm, with the fire service and police being called to the scene.

It happened on Friday (November 10) in Western Road in Bexhill town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service cordoned part of the road off and several neighbouring flats were evacuated.

Fire

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called on November 10 at 2.03pm to reports of a chimney collapse in Western Road, Bexhill.