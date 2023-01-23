Staff and residents at Westergate House care home in Fontwell welcomed in the Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebrations and activities.

Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, fortune cookies were exchanged and the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns. Residents learned all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year, and took part in Chinese brush painting.

Head chef Chris served an oriental lunch, followed by traditional music and dance, and then a class of Tai Chi seated exercise.

How to pick up noodles with chopsticks was learned at Westergate House

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager, said: “We have had a brilliant day, the home looks absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we all had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes. The residents loved watching videos of traditional lion and dragon dances too.”

Resident Ann said: “I loved the music, the vibrant costumes and trying my hand at the Chinese brush painting. I find it fascinating to learn all about different traditions.”

Staff at Westergate House get in the spirit of Chinese New Year

Enjoying some Chinese food at Westergate House

