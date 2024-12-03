Chinese vase fetches nearly £12,000 at West Sussex auction, despite £200-£300 valuation

The green ground porcelain Benbahu vase, originally valued between £200-£300.

A beautiful Qianlong-era Chinese vase fetched almost £12,000 at a West Sussex auction, despite being valued just £200 due to damage.

The 21cm high vase, which sold to a buyer in the Far East, is fine example of mark and period, but was estimated at just £200-£300 by experts due to extensive prior repairs and significant damage.

It was a pleasant surprise, then, when the green ground porcelain Benbahu vase, painted with auspicious symbols and lotus motifs, fetched £11,700 at John Nicholson’s Islamic and Oriental Art auction on November 22.

It dates back to China’s Qianlong era, named for its emperor, which lasted from 1711 to 1799, and which marked a period of incredible growth and prosperity for the Chinese Empire; a period during which it reached its largest territorial limits, and enjoyed the largest population and economy in the world.

The vase was listed alongside a wide variety of Chinese porcelain, plates, jade sculptures, jewellery and more – some of them several hundred years old. Some items of Islamic provenance were also auctioned, including a 19th century Ottoman Dalal’il Al Khyrat prayer book, illuminated with miniature paintings of Mecca and Medina, which was valued at £8,000-£9,000, and a 19th century Ottoman leatherbound Quran, valued between £2,000 and £2,500.

