Steve Hinton, chairman of the Worthing Veterans Association, said: “We have got displays by the Royal Military Police, the RAF – with a Chinook flying over – along with sea, air and army cadets.
"There are lots of other military vehicle displays. Come down and have some fun.”
Visit Littlehampton announced on social media that local people could enjoy the Chinook flypast.
A spokesperson said: “Chinooks are used primarily for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield. It is also known as an aircraft for search and rescue.
“The Chinook will be flying past at around 11.30 and is due to travel from east to west.
“Due to a recent incident and its ongoing investigation all Battle of Britain Memorial Flights have been paused so there will not be a Spitfire flypast on Armed Forces Day.
“We have an action packed day in store for you. Make sure you check out the programme online.”
Littlehampton Town Council has been providing updates on Facebook, with videos of an ‘impressive 26 tonne BARV’ tank arriving as well as a Spitfire replica for people to look at.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.