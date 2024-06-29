The RAF aircraft was filmed flying over Worthing this afternoon.

Steve Hinton, chairman of the Worthing Veterans Association, said: “We have got displays by the Royal Military Police, the RAF – with a Chinook flying over – along with sea, air and army cadets.

"There are lots of other military vehicle displays. Come down and have some fun.”

Visit Littlehampton announced on social media that local people could enjoy the Chinook flypast.

A spokesperson said: “Chinooks are used primarily for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield. It is also known as an aircraft for search and rescue.

“The Chinook will be flying past at around 11.30 and is due to travel from east to west.

“Due to a recent incident and its ongoing investigation all Battle of Britain Memorial Flights have been paused so there will not be a Spitfire flypast on Armed Forces Day.

“We have an action packed day in store for you. Make sure you check out the programme online.”

Littlehampton Town Council has been providing updates on Facebook, with videos of an ‘impressive 26 tonne BARV’ tank arriving as well as a Spitfire replica for people to look at.

1 . Chinook seen in Worthing A Chinook has been spotted in the sky on the West Sussex coast as Armed Forces Day celebrations get underway todayPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day A Beach Armoured Recovery Vehicle (BARV) in LittlehamptonPhoto: Littlehampton Town Council

3 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day A replica Spitfire in LittlehamptonPhoto: Littlehampton Town Council