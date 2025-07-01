Chocolate shop opens in Hastings Old Town

They have moved to a shop at 45 High Street, which was previously the Land of Green Ginger restaurant.

They will be producing all their chocolates on site with a shop at the front and chocolate kitchens at the rear. It will still be offering the range of chocolate making courses and workshops.

As well as offering its range of hand-produced chocolates, the shop will also be offering coffee and hand-made ice cream.

Coastal Cocoa was opened in Hastings in January 2022 by James Bridger, who started making chocolates as a hobby after going on a Pru Leith cookery course, originally offering them online and at craft fairs. One of his most popular creations was a honey and almond chocolate.

The shop had its official opening on Tuesday July 1.

1 . Coastal Cocoa Coastal Cocoa Photo: supplied

2 . Coastal Cocoa Coastal Cocoa Photo: supplied

3 . Coastal Cocoa James Bridger at the original shop in the town centre Photo: supplied