Christian Youth Enterprise to host celebration in Chichester

The Christian Youth Enterprise is set to host a day of celebration in Chichester. SUS-220328-152255001

On Saturday, April 30, the Christian Youth Enterprise will host a ‘Welcome Back to CYE’ celebration.

Many activities will be taking place at the event including an assault course, fete stalls and a tug-o-war.

In a statement on the Christian Youth Group website, it said: “It’s been a while since we’ve all been together, so join us on Saturday 30th April.

“There’s something for everyone get out on the water or try out tunnelling or the assault course, explore our fete stalls including a human fruit machine, join us for a celebration service with stories, games, tug-o-war, challenges, prayers and worship, plus enjoy catching up and find out about our exciting building plans.

“Plus, join us in the evening for campfire worship, live music, BBQ, evening activity session and games.”

Entry to the event is free with activities on both land and water costing six pounds per person with the games and food for sale being raised towards Project Delta.