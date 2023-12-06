Christmas bin collections in Eastbourne and Wealden: Here’s everything you need to know

The Christmas bin collection schedule has been announced in Eastbourne and Wealden. Here’s everything you need to know.

In Eastbourne, there will only be a few changes to bin collection days:

Monday, December 25 will be moved to Saturday, December 23.

Tuesday, December 26 will be moved to Saturday, December 30.

There will be no change between Wednesday, December 27 and Friday, December 29.

Monday, January 1, will be moved to Saturday, January 6. Otherwise, all services will be the same.

People who opt in to the paid garden collection service can recycle their real Christmas tree by cutting it up and putting it into their brown bin.

There will also be a number of collection points, at Princes, Archery, Hampden and Gildredge Parks. And in Atlantic Drive, Fisherman’s Green, Treasure Island, Holly Place and Sevenoaks Road car parks.

In Wealden, the changes will be:

Mondays – collections moved to Wednesday, December 27, Wednesday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 9.

Tuesdays – collections moved to Thursday, December 28, Thursday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 10.

Wednesdays – collections moved to Friday, December 29, Friday, January 5 and Thursday, January 11.

Thursdays – collections moved to Saturday, December 30, Saturday, January 6 and Friday, January 12.

Fridays – collections moved to Tuesday, January 2, Monday, January 8 and Saturday, January 13.

The Garden Waste Collection Service will also be suspended from Monday, December 25 2023 until Friday 5 January 2024 with collections resuming on the usual collection day from Monday, January 8 2024.