Christmas bin collections in Eastbourne: Here's all you need to know - including where to recycle your tree
There will be no recycling or refuse bin collections in Eastbourne on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.
The collection due on these days have been changed as follows:
Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - this collection will take place on Saturday, December 21;
Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - this collection will take place on Saturday, December 28;
Wednesday, January 1 (New Years Day) - this collection will take place on Saturday, January 4.
All other bin collections are unaffected, according to Eastbourne Borough Council ( EBC).
Once Christmas is over, many will likely be wondering what to do with their tree.
If you have opted-in to the council’s paid garden waste collection service, you can recycle your tree by cutting it up and placing it in your brown bin, or leaving it in manageable chunks (less than 120cm or four feet tall) next to your brown bin.
Alternatively, you can take it to one of these collection points by Sunday, January 12:
- Princes Park - Wartling Road bring site (adjacent to Test Centre car park)
- Archery - Churchdale Road in front of disabled toilet
- Hampden Park - Decoy Drive entrance (on your right before you reach the café)
- Gildredge Park - Entrance via the Goffs next to Tennis Club café.
- Sevenoaks Recreation Ground - Off Sevenoaks Road
- Atlantic Drive - at sewage works car park off the roundabout
- Fishermans Green car park
- Holly Place car park (near recycling bring site)
The council has also issued advice on disposing of typical Christmas items, such as wrapping paper.
For more information, visit: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1627/Christmas-and-New-Year-bin-collections-and-tree-recycling.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.