Here’s all you need to know about bin collections in Eastbourne over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no recycling or refuse bin collections in Eastbourne on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

The collection due on these days have been changed as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - this collection will take place on Saturday, December 21;

Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - this collection will take place on Saturday, December 28;

Wednesday, January 1 (New Years Day) - this collection will take place on Saturday, January 4.

All other bin collections are unaffected, according to Eastbourne Borough Council ( EBC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Christmas is over, many will likely be wondering what to do with their tree.

If you have opted-in to the council’s paid garden waste collection service, you can recycle your tree by cutting it up and placing it in your brown bin, or leaving it in manageable chunks (less than 120cm or four feet tall) next to your brown bin.

Alternatively, you can take it to one of these collection points by Sunday, January 12:

Princes Park - Wartling Road bring site (adjacent to Test Centre car park)

Archery - Churchdale Road in front of disabled toilet

Hampden Park - Decoy Drive entrance (on your right before you reach the café)

Gildredge Park - Entrance via the Goffs next to Tennis Club café.

Sevenoaks Recreation Ground - Off Sevenoaks Road

Atlantic Drive - at sewage works car park off the roundabout

Fishermans Green car park

Holly Place car park (near recycling bring site)

The council has also issued advice on disposing of typical Christmas items, such as wrapping paper.

For more information, visit: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1627/Christmas-and-New-Year-bin-collections-and-tree-recycling.