Christmas Carol concert in Hailsham raises funds for child mental health

The mayor of Hailsham will be getting into the Christmas spirit when he joins in celebrations at the Hailsham Choral Society’s annual Christmas Carol Concert.

Mayor Paul Holbrook will be attending the popular concert entitled ‘A Night of Carols’, which takes place at Hailsham Parish Church on Thursday, December 19 from 7.30pm.

The concert will incorporate old and new carols including some audience participation and a collection will be made for Fegans, a Heathfield children’s mental health charity.

Mayor Holbrook said: “Christmas is a very special time of year and Hailsham Choral Society’s annual concert is always popular and well received.

“The society has provided a fantastic service to the local community and I’m delighted to be attending this special performance.

“The line-up is second to none and guaranteed to delight the entire family.”

Admission is priced at £12 per person and those aged 16-years-old or under pay £6.

Tickets can be bought from The Camera Centre, 53 High Street, Hailsham, via this website., and on the door.

Further information about the concert can be found at the Hailsham Choral Society website.

Find out more about the charity Fegans at its website.