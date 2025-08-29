Christmas comes early as West Sussex charity launches annual Shoebox Appeal
The Link to Hope charity shop windows in Worthing, Littlehampton and Rustington have been been filled with Christmas decorations and gift ideas.
The cheerful displays are a sign that the much-loved 2025 Family & Elderly Shoebox Appeal is underway.
Since 1991, Link to Hope has been sending shoeboxes filled with practical gifts and essentials to families and elderly people living in poverty across Eastern Europe.
Many recipients live without electricity, running water, or basic sanitation. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the appeal is now also supporting thousands of internally displaced people forced to rebuild their lives with nothing. There are two key ways to support this year’s appeal: Fill a Shoebox – Pick up a leaflet in any Link to Hope shop, or register online at linktohope.co.uk
Volunteer Your Time –Between November 10 and 28, Link to Hope needs volunteers to help sort donations, pack shoeboxes, drive vans, and assist at its Ferring warehouse. Quieter roles are also available, including removing Gift Aid labels and repairing damaged boxes.
Lisa Hector, general manager at Link to Hope, said: "If you can spare even two hours, we’d love to hear from you. Whether it’s packing, driving, sorting or repairing boxes, there’s a role for everyone — and of course, unlimited tea, coffee and biscuits are included!”
Thanks to the generosity of supporters, the Shoebox Appeal has grown to support wider community projects, including kindergartens, soup kitchens, children’s clubs, feeding programmes, skills training, and house rebuilding initiatives that now help thousands daily.
To register your support or volunteer, call 01903 529333, email [email protected] or visit www.linktohope.co.uk