Christmas has come early as a West Sussex charity launches its annual Shoebox Appeal to spread hope and kindness to families and the elderly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Link to Hope charity shop windows in Worthing, Littlehampton and Rustington have been been filled with Christmas decorations and gift ideas.

The cheerful displays are a sign that the much-loved 2025 Family & Elderly Shoebox Appeal is underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1991, Link to Hope has been sending shoeboxes filled with practical gifts and essentials to families and elderly people living in poverty across Eastern Europe.

The Christmas window at the Link to Hope charity shop in Goring

Many recipients live without electricity, running water, or basic sanitation. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the appeal is now also supporting thousands of internally displaced people forced to rebuild their lives with nothing. There are two key ways to support this year’s appeal: Fill a Shoebox – Pick up a leaflet in any Link to Hope shop, or register online at linktohope.co.uk

Volunteer Your Time –Between November 10 and 28, Link to Hope needs volunteers to help sort donations, pack shoeboxes, drive vans, and assist at its Ferring warehouse. Quieter roles are also available, including removing Gift Aid labels and repairing damaged boxes.

Lisa Hector, general manager at Link to Hope, said: "If you can spare even two hours, we’d love to hear from you. Whether it’s packing, driving, sorting or repairing boxes, there’s a role for everyone — and of course, unlimited tea, coffee and biscuits are included!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, the Shoebox Appeal has grown to support wider community projects, including kindergartens, soup kitchens, children’s clubs, feeding programmes, skills training, and house rebuilding initiatives that now help thousands daily.

To register your support or volunteer, call 01903 529333, email [email protected] or visit www.linktohope.co.uk