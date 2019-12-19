Christmas comes early for badminton youth players

Badminton players have secured funding for another season thanks to an early Christmas present to their club.

East Sussex Junior Badminton Academy (ESJBA) received a grant from the Lacy Tate Trust who gives funding of up to £5,000 to worthy organisations in East Sussex.

With the help of this grant and support from their main sponsors, Wrightsure Insurance Group, the club will be able to see out another season and keep costs down for its young members in Eastbourne, Bexhill, and Heathfield.

ESJBA chairman, William Brown, said he was surprised and grateful for the grant. “We make several applications each season and never know if we will be successful or not,” he said.

“It just goes to show that the timeand effort put into promoting the academy and what we have been providing the youngsters of East Sussex for more than fifteen years now, is really appreciated.”

Players from the three squads and their parents met for an annual Christmas fun day at Heathfield Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 15 to celebrate the good news.