It might only be mid-October, but that hasn’t stopped one Worthing home from starting to put up its Christmas decorations and lights.

The home, in Bulkington Avenue, is known for having one of our town’s brightest displays every year and typically raises money for charity with its stunning display.

But with Hallowe’en still two weeks away, fireworks night also yet to come and 10 weeks until Christmas, is it too early for getting into the festive spirit?

The shops have been full of Christmas treats for weeks already – we spotted advent calendars at the end of August in one supermarket! – with Christmas seeming to come earlier and earlier each year.

We’d love to know your thoughts. Are you team Christmas Come Early or team Let’s Wait a Bit? Let us know in the comments.