Christmas events 2024: Eastbourne ice rink set to return for festive season

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:25 BST
Eastbourne’s ice rink is set to return tomorrow (Friday) for the festive season.

Lightning Fibre’s ice rink will be located outside the Enterprise Centre from Friday, December 6 to Tuesday, December 31.

The town’s much-loved festive feature will be open everyday except Christmas Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to the ice rink, there will be a funfair, Bavarian street food and Apres ski bar.

Eastbourne ice rink. Photo: Jon Rigbyplaceholder image
Eastbourne ice rink. Photo: Jon Rigby

A spokesperson for Feastival Events, which organises the ice rink, said: “Enjoy a magical skating session at the Eastbourne rink, experience the thrills of the ice no matter what level of ability.

“Nothing says Christmas more than a spin round the ice with family and friends making memories at this special time of year.”

Sessions are 60-minutes long and cost £15 for adults and £11 for children aged 14 and under.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the opening day (Friday), tickets will be £10 for adults and £6 for children aged 14 and under.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit: https://eastbournewinterwonderland.onlineticketseller.com/events/88186

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice