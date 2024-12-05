Christmas events 2024: Eastbourne ice rink set to return for festive season
Lightning Fibre’s ice rink will be located outside the Enterprise Centre from Friday, December 6 to Tuesday, December 31.
The town’s much-loved festive feature will be open everyday except Christmas Day.
In addition to the ice rink, there will be a funfair, Bavarian street food and Apres ski bar.
A spokesperson for Feastival Events, which organises the ice rink, said: “Enjoy a magical skating session at the Eastbourne rink, experience the thrills of the ice no matter what level of ability.
“Nothing says Christmas more than a spin round the ice with family and friends making memories at this special time of year.”
Sessions are 60-minutes long and cost £15 for adults and £11 for children aged 14 and under.
On the opening day (Friday), tickets will be £10 for adults and £6 for children aged 14 and under.
For more information, and to book tickets, visit: https://eastbournewinterwonderland.onlineticketseller.com/events/88186