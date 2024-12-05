Eastbourne’s ice rink is set to return tomorrow (Friday) for the festive season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning Fibre’s ice rink will be located outside the Enterprise Centre from Friday, December 6 to Tuesday, December 31.

The town’s much-loved festive feature will be open everyday except Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the ice rink, there will be a funfair, Bavarian street food and Apres ski bar.

Eastbourne ice rink. Photo: Jon Rigby

A spokesperson for Feastival Events, which organises the ice rink, said: “Enjoy a magical skating session at the Eastbourne rink, experience the thrills of the ice no matter what level of ability.

“Nothing says Christmas more than a spin round the ice with family and friends making memories at this special time of year.”

Sessions are 60-minutes long and cost £15 for adults and £11 for children aged 14 and under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the opening day (Friday), tickets will be £10 for adults and £6 for children aged 14 and under.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit: https://eastbournewinterwonderland.onlineticketseller.com/events/88186