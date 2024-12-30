Christmas fun day in Worthing raises ‘outstanding’ total for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice
Laugh and Learn Pre-school hosted the event at West Tarring Young People's Hub on Saturday, December 21, and organisers said it was great see young and old sharing in the Christmas joy.
Lucy Jenner, a hub trustee, said: "It want so well and we all had so much fun. There were plenty of reasonably-priced, festive-themed activities for children, icing biscuits, hook a duck, making decorations, playing Christmas games and amazing face painting by Georgina.
"Hundreds attended, with more than 100 children visiting Father Christmas in his sparkly grotto. He took the time to ensure all the children who visited him had a great experience.
"Elsa and Anna were in attendance and there was also an additional session before opening for SEN children to attend and meet Santa before the crowds arrived.
"The grown-ups all said how great it is to have a fun day with so much for children. An outstanding £1,857 was raised for Chestnut Tree House at this magical Christmas event, with more events being planned for the upcoming year."
The fun day was opened by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and Chestnut Tree House mascot Sidney the Squirrel.
