Christmas Hamper Project returns to Burgess Hill to help families in need

Burgess Hill Town Council has announced that its Christmas Hamper Project is returning this year to lend a helping hand to families and individuals in need.

The council said they have co-ordinated a partnership of local groups including: Burgess Hill Community Food Bank, Burgess Hill Youth, Burgess Hill District Lions Club and The King’s Church Mid-Sussex.

They are calling on Mid Sussex businesses, schools, churches and community members to collect essential food items to create Christmas Food Hampers. Find out how to contribute at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/christmas-hamper-project.

A BHTC spokesperson said: “These hampers will be delivered to approximately 260 families and individuals in the Burgess Hill area just in time for Christmas.”

Christmas Hamper Boxes from 2023

A Burgess Hill Community Food Bank representative said: “We are pleased to once again be part of the Christmas Hamper Project. We are very aware that there are many local families who are finding it tough and these hampers will bring Christmas cheer, while relieving financial pressures, to the recipients.”

The council said the organizing group is especially grateful for the support from Steve Willis Training who have agreed to sponsor the hamper boxes for the next three years.

Steve Willis said: “The Christmas Hamper project is such an important initiative and gives Steve Willis Training Centres a great opportunity to support our local community. With the cost-of-living crisis and many families living on low incomes, this is a great way to bring joy to those who need it most. We are committed to continuing our contribution to this very worthy cause over the next three years and are pleased to help make Christmas celebrations a little more enjoyable for these families.”