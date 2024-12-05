Christmas in Little Chelsea: Changes to Eastbourne event announced amid yellow weather warning
A yellow warning for rain has been put in place for Sussex from 3pm tomorrow (December 6) until 6am on Sunday.
Following the forecast, organisers of Christmas in Little Chelsea have made some changes to the festive event’s timetable.
The event will now finish at 7.15pm, instead of 8.30pm – with the firework display kicking off at 7pm.
Here’s the full amended schedule:
3.45pm – 4pm: Procession to Town Hall from Grove Road, led by Eastbourne Bonfire Society (Main Stage);
4pm – 4.10pm: Main stage opened by Father Christmas (Main Stage);
4.10pm – 4.20pm: Kerri Martin Elves Acrobats (Main Stage);
4.30pm – 5pm: Archway Choir (Main Stage);
5.10pm – 5.25pm: Music and laser show (Main Stage);
5.30pm – 6pm: Printer’s Playhouse choir (Main Stage);
5.30pm – 6pm: Dog show (Library Stage);
6pm – 6.15pm: Longman Morris Dancers (Library Stage);
6.15pm – 6.45pm: ‘Best Festive Dressed’ with pantomime cast (Main Stage);
6.45pm – 7pm: Stix Drummers (Main Stage);
7pm: Fireworks (Main Stage).
A spokesperson for the event said: “Visitors can soak up the magic of the season with live music, artisanal craft stalls, delicious food and drink, and enchanting street performances.
"The Christmas market will feature a wonderful array of handcrafted goods, ideal for unique gifts, while the food and drink stalls offer seasonal flavours.
“The event culminates in a dazzling fireworks display, ensuring an unforgettable end to Eastbourne’s biggest Christmas celebration."