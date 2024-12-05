The organisers of a Christmas event in Eastbourne have announced last-minute changes after a yellow weather warning was put in place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for rain has been put in place for Sussex from 3pm tomorrow (December 6) until 6am on Sunday.

Following the forecast, organisers of Christmas in Little Chelsea have made some changes to the festive event’s timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will now finish at 7.15pm, instead of 8.30pm – with the firework display kicking off at 7pm.

Christmas in Little Chelsea 2023. Photo: Jon Rigby

Here’s the full amended schedule:

3.45pm – 4pm: Procession to Town Hall from Grove Road, led by Eastbourne Bonfire Society (Main Stage);

4pm – 4.10pm: Main stage opened by Father Christmas (Main Stage);

4.10pm – 4.20pm: Kerri Martin Elves Acrobats (Main Stage);

4.30pm – 5pm: Archway Choir (Main Stage);

5.10pm – 5.25pm: Music and laser show (Main Stage);

5.30pm – 6pm: Printer’s Playhouse choir (Main Stage);

5.30pm – 6pm: Dog show (Library Stage);

6pm – 6.15pm: Longman Morris Dancers (Library Stage);

6.15pm – 6.45pm: ‘Best Festive Dressed’ with pantomime cast (Main Stage);

6.45pm – 7pm: Stix Drummers (Main Stage);

7pm: Fireworks (Main Stage).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the event said: “Visitors can soak up the magic of the season with live music, artisanal craft stalls, delicious food and drink, and enchanting street performances.

"The Christmas market will feature a wonderful array of handcrafted goods, ideal for unique gifts, while the food and drink stalls offer seasonal flavours.

“The event culminates in a dazzling fireworks display, ensuring an unforgettable end to Eastbourne’s biggest Christmas celebration."