Christmas in Little Chelsea: Eastbourne residents enjoy festive event

The event, which took place on Friday, December 6, featured live music, artisanal craft stalls, delicious food and drink, and street performances.

The timetable for the event had to be changed however, after a yellow warning for rain was put in place, meaning that event stopped at 7.15pm, instead of 8.30pm – with the firework display kicking off at 7pm.

Despite this residents came out in droves to see all the festive fun that was on offer.

Luke Johnson, Operations Manager for Your Eastbourne BID said “A massive thank you to all the traders in Little Chelsea who worked so hard to run this event. The BID was delighted to work with the traders and we know how popular it was for residents and businesses alike. Please do continue to support our local high street this year by shopping locally.”

