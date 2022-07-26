Christmas plans announced in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council and partners are in full swing with the planning and organisation of this year’s Christmas events – the lights switch-on will take place on November 25 in Vicarage Field, and the Christmas market is planned for December 10 in the town centre.

The market will feature a range of stalls as well as Santa and live music including carol singing. Hailsham Farmers’ Market will also hold a special Christmas event at the Livestock Market site in Market Street on the same day.

Councillor Nigel Coltman, vice-chairman of the town council's Communities Committee said: "It may only be July, but we’re already getting into the Christmas spirit here on the committee. We received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders in previous years and are looking forward to doing it all again this December and making the event an even bigger success.

"We're also excited to have built on the programme of festive entertainment and look forward to welcoming stallholders who can help us continue to make Christmas in Hailsham really magical."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "The Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the highlights of the year in the town centre and indicates that festivities are underway. I hope many people decide to attend the event, enjoy the entertainment on offer and get in the festive spirit with their friends and family."

Further information on both Christmas events will be announced soon.

For enquiries in the meantime, contact Karen Giddings on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected]