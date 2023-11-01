A Christmas present appeal has been launched in Horsham ‘so no child goes without this year.’

The Salvation Army is once again seeking help to support hundreds of families in need this Christmas in Horsham and surrounding areas.

The Horsham-based church and charity is providing toys and gifts for children, a treat for the parents and a voucher to provide Christmas dinner for the whole family.

More than 356 families in the Horsham area, totalling 1,305 individuals, turned to The Salvation Army last winter which was able to help them through the generosity of local people and businesses.

The Horsham branch of the Salvation Army is appealing for gifts to distribute to children in need this Christmas

It is now encouraging people to donate this year to its Christmas appeal or add an extra toy to their shopping list so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can ensure there is something for them to open on Christmas Day.

Donations of unwrapped new toys, vouchers and gifts, appropriate for children and young people aged 0-16 years old, can be dropped off at the Salvation Army centre, near Horsham station on Booth Way RH13 5PZ between 9.30am and 12.30pm weekdays or at Ballard & Shortall Funeral Directors, 1 Wellington Road RH12 1DD, until the first week of December.

After this teams of volunteers will sort and deliver them to families in the area through its own networks, local schools and social services to ensure they get to people in need in time for Christmas.

Lieutenant Rachel Abbott, from The Salvation Army in Horsham, said: “We are living in challenging times with many more families and individuals struggling this year, but we can’t stand by and allow people to go without. We really need local people to join The Salvation Army and help us spread the joy of Christmas to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift or enjoy a festive meal.”