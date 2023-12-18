Christmas present appeal organiser from Henfield ‘overwhelmed’ after generous horseracing fans donate 500 toys

Horseracing fans have helped bring festive cheer to Sussex children facing a difficult time over Christmas by donating around 500 toys to a present appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The idea for the appeal originated two years ago from a winning bet struck at Cheltenham.

Organiser CJ Cooper, from Henfield, said she is overwhelmed by the volume of gifts racegoers have sent to her house for those at the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in Arundel and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CJ also helped raise £4,047 through an online auction of racing memorabilia to spend on more toys.

Christmas present appeal organiser CJ Cooper, from Henfield, said horseracing fans have donated around 500 toys. Photo: Jockey Club News

CJ first set up the appeal after spending £3,000 from the winnings off a Lucky 15 she struck at the 2021 November Meeting. But she said she only decided to go ahead with it again this year after a close friend died.

CJ said: “I wasn’t planning on doing the appeal this year as I received a lot of negative comments on social media from some people when all this appeal is about is trying to help children.”

But she explained that her friend would have told her not to take notice of online trolls because ‘he was always so positive’.

Christmas present appeal organiser CJ Cooper, from Henfield, said horseracing fans have donated around 500 toys. Photo: Jockey Club News

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ said: “I posted a message up on X (formerly Twitter) saying I was planning to do the Christmas wish list appeal again and gifts then started arriving from both the hospital and hospice’s wish lists from horseracing fans. I’ve been sent more gifts than I expected as I thought with the cost of living going up I didn’t think people would have the spare cash, but luckily I’ve been proved wrong.”

Not only has the ardent Chelsea FC supporter, and fan of leading Flat jockey Jim Crowley, received plenty of support from horseracing fans, but she was also given the backing by some of the biggest organisations within the sport for her online auction.

Included in the lots that were up for grabs was a print of City Of Troy signed by Aidan O’Brien, a print of Hukum signed by Jim Crowley and two baseball caps, and a set of riding breeches signed by Oisin Murphy and tickets to next month’s Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham donated by The Jockey Club.

Money from the auction has since been spent on a PlayStation 5 for the hospice with the remainder of the cash set to be split on purchasing the remaining items required on both wish lists before the gifts are distributed across December 20 and 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ said: “I’ve had so many wonderful racing packages donated by the likes of Coolmore, Godolphin, Shadwell, Juddmonte, Cheveley Park and The National Stud to name a few. We had a print of Constitution Hill make £205 and four tickets for any day of the Craven Meeting, with lunch, donated by Al Basti Equiworld, finished as the top lot at £400.

“We beat last year’s total by £47, but I said if we got the £479 we needed from the auction to buy the PlayStation 5 then I would have been happy with that.