Christmas scenes created in wool bring joy to West End of Worthing town centre

The creative knitters and crocheters at Storm's MakenMunch group have brought the festive spirit to Rowlands Road.
One scene features a postman teddy with postbox and parcels, there is carol singing mice, Christmas trees, Father Christmas and his elves, angels, snowmen, penguins and a golden crown.
Passers by have been loving the look, stopping to study the scenes in detail and take photographs.
There is also a special scene honouring the postal workers in Chapel Road, near Worthing Delivery Office.
The makers have also continued their annual tradition of distributing knitted angels around the town.
MakenMunch us a friendly group, meeting up on Mondays between 2pm and 3.30pm at Storm @ No.49, 49 Rowlands Road, Worthing. Email [email protected] for more information.
