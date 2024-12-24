Christmas scenes created in wool bring joy to West End of Worthing town centre

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:50 BST
Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre.

The creative knitters and crocheters at Storm's MakenMunch group have brought the festive spirit to Rowlands Road.

One scene features a postman teddy with postbox and parcels, there is carol singing mice, Christmas trees, Father Christmas and his elves, angels, snowmen, penguins and a golden crown.

Passers by have been loving the look, stopping to study the scenes in detail and take photographs.

There is also a special scene honouring the postal workers in Chapel Road, near Worthing Delivery Office.

The makers have also continued their annual tradition of distributing knitted angels around the town.

MakenMunch us a friendly group, meeting up on Mondays between 2pm and 3.30pm at Storm @ No.49, 49 Rowlands Road, Worthing. Email [email protected] for more information.

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre

1. Christmas creations

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre Photo: Elaine Hammond

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre

2. Christmas creations

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre Photo: Elaine Hammond

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre

3. Christmas creations

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre Photo: Elaine Hammond

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre

4. Christmas creations

Wonderful Christmas scenes have been created in wool to bring joy to the West End of Worthing town centre Photo: Elaine Hammond

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West EndEmail
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice