Horsham District Council hosted the gathering and the Council’s Chairman Cllr Kate Rowbottom was in attendance.
She said: “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces at Park Barn. Even on a cold, icy evening at a very busy time of year, our resilient volunteers and those working in the voluntary sector across the district still took time to enjoy a well- deserved glass of mulled wine and mince pie.
“We are so grateful for all the amazing work that the voluntary sector has been doing over the year, particularly in these challenging times.
“If you think volunteering is something that you would like to get involved in, please get in touch with the Voluntary Sector Support team.”
Email [email protected] call 01403 215191 or visit www.volunteerhorshamdistrict.co.uk/volunteering