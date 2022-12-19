Horsham’s Voluntary Sector Support team threw a Christmas thank you party at the Park Barn in North Street on 14 December for the army of volunteers and organisations who deliver their vital services throughout the year.

Horsham District Council hosted the gathering and the Council’s Chairman Cllr Kate Rowbottom was in attendance.

She said: “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces at Park Barn. Even on a cold, icy evening at a very busy time of year, our resilient volunteers and those working in the voluntary sector across the district still took time to enjoy a well- deserved glass of mulled wine and mince pie.

“We are so grateful for all the amazing work that the voluntary sector has been doing over the year, particularly in these challenging times.

HDC chairman Kate Rowbottom gives thanks to local volunteers

“If you think volunteering is something that you would like to get involved in, please get in touch with the Voluntary Sector Support team.”