Christmas tree festival in Littlehampton to feature decorated trees, crib scenes and painted angels

Christmas trees are going up at Littlehampton United Church for a festival raising money for local charity Friends of the Mombasa Children.

Festival co-ordinator Chris Azzaro says the festival is looking better than ever and alongside the trees will be a display of angels painted by students at Unity School in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Christmas Tree and Crib Festival at Littlehampton United Church will be open on Friday, December 6, from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday, December 7, from 10am to 4pm.

Chris said: "This year's Christmas festival, organised by the local charity Friends of the Mombasa Children, is looking better than ever before. Local organisations will be displaying decorated Christmas trees, while churches and schools are contributing crib scenes.

"Each year a small trophy is awarded to the best display. Previous winners have included River Beach School, Broadwater CE Primary School, U3A and Arun Care.

"All funds raised at the festival, which includes a sale of Christmas goods, children's books, toys and a tombola, will support the work of the Friends of the Mombasa Children at Unity School, Mombasa."

Friends of the Mombasa Children was founded 22 years ago to support children living in poverty in Mombasa. At Unity School, it provides free education to a number of children, free midday meals and access to medical help when needed.