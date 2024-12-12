Christmas tree festival in Midhurst is a chance to bring the community together, organisers say

A Christmas tree festival set to take place in Midhurst over the weekend is a chance to bring the community together, an organiser has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off at midday tomorrow (December 13), and set to continue until 5pm on Sunday, December 15, the Christmas Tree festival will take place at Midhurst Parish Church, on Sheep Lane, and brings together Christmas Trees designed and donated by a range of local businesses, charities and schools.

Some 40 Christmas Trees have been submitted to the festival, and will be on display over the weekend – meaning visitors who make the trek down to the Parish Church will be in for a real treat. Alison Windle, who organised the festival alongside close friends Sarah Lavender and Kirstin Bosley, said the breadth and variety of Christmas trees on display is part of what will make the festival so much fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a complete array of different styles of Christmas trees; some will be wall hanging, others will be free standing. And we’ve asked people who are submitting them to just let their imaginations go wild."

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

Mrs Windle said the festival, inspired by similar events all over the country, has been in the works since January this year. “It was a mad idea that I had earlier this year, sitting in church on a wet Sunday morning. Everything had died down after Christmas, and I just thought ‘wouldn’t it be fun if we did a Christmas Tree Festival in Midhurst?’” she said.

"I’d seen one done when we lived in the North of England, and just marvelled at it. I thought we had space in Midhurst church, so I spoke to a few of my friends and we decided ‘yes, let’s do it.’”

The free event, she said, brings together businesses, rganisations and charities from all over Midhurst and represents a chance to reinforce a sense of community after last year’s devastating Angel Inn Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Midhurst has an amazing community but, after the fire last year, there was a real need to bring people and residents and businesses back together. We see this as an opportunity to do just that, and give local businesses a chance to market themselves for free.”