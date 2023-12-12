Cheeky residents have installed a miniature Christmas Tree, complete with festive lights, in a sink hole on Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis, this week.

The sink hole first appeared on Thursday (December 07), according to residents, and it is still not known how long the repair works will take, but the Christmas tree has made it something of a visitor’s attraction in the meantime.

"It was my partner Margaret’s idea," grinned Ivy Lane resident Andrew Goodwill. “She came home yesterday and she said ‘go grab that scratty little Christmas tree up in the loft.’

"This was actually before the blue barriers were around it. That’s the funny thing. We lit the Christmas tree up, stuck it in the sink hole and, then, later on, the workmen came along to put barriers around it!”

The Christmas Tree appeared earlier this week.

He made clear that the tree was only really intended as "a bit of fun" and, alarming though it is, rather than a jab at council highways maintenance.

"It’s a bit inconvenient because you have to go around through Ivy Crescent to get into Ivy Lane, but we wanted to make a bit of fun out of it all. Margaret and I fancied making the the sinkhole a bit more festive.”

Although it appears fairly small in some of the pictures, Mr Goodwill said the sinkhole is actually alarmingly large. “You can’t really see it in the photos, but it actually goes down almost three metres, to where the sewer is. It's very deep. The only thing that’s holding the tree up is the tarmac on the road.”