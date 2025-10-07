Christ’s Hospital pupils march through London to mark historic event

Pupils from Christ’s Hospital marched through the City of London to mark one of the most historic events in the Horsham school’s calendar.

The event – on Friday (October 3) – was the Horsham school’s traditional St Matthew’s Day march.

The occasion began with a special service at St Andrew Holborn attended by representatives from the City of London Corporation and Livery Companies.

The Christ’s Hospital marching band and senior pupils, dressed in their distinctive Tudor uniform, then paraded through the city, past the school’s historic original site on Newgate Street and on to the Guildhall, stopping traffic in their wake.

There they were greeted by the Lord Mayor Locum Tenens, Alderman Sir Nichola Lyons, who presented them each with largesse – a gift of a newly minted coin.

Christ’s Hospital head and chief executive Matthew Judd said: “It is an honour to be part of St Matthew’s Day for the first time and to witness this historic tradition come to life in the heart of the City.

"Watching our students march with such purpose through the very streets where Christ’s Hospital was founded is deeply moving. Today is a powerful reminder of our enduring bond with the City of London and of the generosity and vision that continue to shape our school.

"Our students truly embody the spirit and values of Christ’s Hospital and they are a credit to our remarkable school.”

Christ’s Hospital celebrates an association with the City of London that began when it was founded by King Edward VI in 1552 to provide education and care for needy children. The St Matthew’s Day celebration goes back to the very beginnings of the school’s existence when the names of the Governors of the Royal Hospitals, of which Christ’s Hospital is one, were first given to the Lord Mayor for ceremonial approval. That ceremony is still part of the service today.

However, the St Matthew’s Day tradition of marching through the city only began in 1903, after Christ’s Hospital moved from London to Horsham. Ever since, pupils have made the annual journey back to the City of London to mark the school's centuries-old connection to the Square Mile.