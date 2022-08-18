Christ's Hospital students celebrate "incredibly impressive" A-Level results

Simon Reid, Head Teacher of Christ’s Hospital, said: “After all the uncertainty for our pupils over several years these results are really very impressive. The headlines will be hit by those who receive the very top grades – and there are a good many of those – however, Christ’s Hospital is as proud as ever of all those who, despite considerable challenges along the way, have emerged with their own very best grades, whatever they are. Well done to a cohort of pupils who will be sorely missed.”