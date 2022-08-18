Christ's Hospital students celebrate "incredibly impressive" A-Level results
Sixth Form pupils at a Horsham independent school have been celebrating an “incredibly impressive set of results” as A-Level grades were received today (August 18).
Despite the disruption to education over the past two years of Sixth Form, the pupils have achieved some of the best public exam results in Christ Hospital’s recent history.
This includes a fantastic 23% of all Pre-U and A Level grades being graded at A* or above, with 53 % of all grades awarded being an A or A* grade and 77% A*-B.
Out of the whole cohort there was a 100% pass rate.
Most Popular
Simon Reid, Head Teacher of Christ’s Hospital, said: “After all the uncertainty for our pupils over several years these results are really very impressive. The headlines will be hit by those who receive the very top grades – and there are a good many of those – however, Christ’s Hospital is as proud as ever of all those who, despite considerable challenges along the way, have emerged with their own very best grades, whatever they are. Well done to a cohort of pupils who will be sorely missed.”
The following pupils should be noted as having gained a string of the very top grades:
Georgina Catt A*, A*, A*, A* (Modern Languages, Bristol)
Yuka Atsuchi A*, A*, A*, A* (Natural Science, Durham)
Shangshang (Hillary) Qiu A*, A*, A*, A* (Natural Science, Cambridge)
Wai Chi (Melissa) Tse A*, A*, A*, D2 (Animation Production, Bournemouth)
Rin Nakamura A*, A*, A*, A (Natural Science, Cambridge)
Zhao (Andy) Shi A*, A*, A, A (Mathematics)
Isabella Holland A*, A*, A, B (International Business Management, Bristol)
Gloria Namutebi A*, A, A, A (Statistics, Economics and a Language, UCL)
Adekoyejo Adegbite A*, A, A, B (Computer Science, Queen Mary)
Pui Tak (Peter) Chu A*, A, A, B (Medicine, Newcastle)
Sarah Roberts A*, A*, D1 (Architecture, Cambridge)
Mya Basiime A*, A*, A* (Law and Spanish Law, Oxford)
Isabel Hood A*, A*, D2 (Liberal Arts, Bristol)
Max Hughes A*, A*, A* (Mechanical Engineering, Bristol)
Bebe Khamphachart-Baxter A*, A*, A* (Computer Science, Bristol)
Thomas Worth A*, A*, A* (Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering, Leeds)
Chun (Ringo) Yau A*, A*, A* (Economics and Finance, Bristol)
Eight pupils holding offers from Oxbridge achieved their required grades. A further four pupils secured places to study medicine.