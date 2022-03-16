Christ’s Hospital students crowned chess champions

The Christ’s Hospital players beat the competition and brought home the cup as the overall winners of the event.

Each competitor played six games of chess with medals and trophies awarded to the highest team scores.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament brought together chess enthusiasts from various city schools to have fun putting their chess skills into practice while competing against each other over the board.

Immanuel (Year 8), Oliver (Year 10), Terry (Year 11), Jack (Year 11), Hugo (Year 12) were crowned chess champions

The schools involved were Christ’s Hospital School (winning secondary school), City of London Academy Highbury Grove, City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, King Edward’s Witley, Redriff Primary (winning primary school), and The Aldgate School.

Head teacher of Christ’s Hospital Simon Reid said: “Having practised hard at the school’s chess club, as well as in their own free time, it was wonderful to see our pupils’ hard work paying off. We are very proud of their achievement!”

The tournament was organised by Chess in Schools and Communities (CSC), a UK charity whose mission is to improve children’s educational outcomes and social development by introducing them to the game of chess.

Before the event, CSC tutors delivered online workshops to prepare players for the competition.

See www.sussexworld.co.uk for all the latest news.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK