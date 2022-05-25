Christ's Hospital students raise £1100 for disability charity

Christ’s Hospital visited Sussex charity Kangaroos and presented them with a cheque for £1,197

On Tuesday, May 17, students from Christ’s Hospital (CH) visited Kangaroos and presented them with a cheque for £1,197, after raising money by selling cookies.

Ian Stannard, houseparent at CH, said: “Every year, the whole house raises money for charity. We always pick a small local charity that will really benefit from our contribution. This year the pupils chose Kangaroos and we are delighted to have been able to visit them to hand over this gift of £1,197.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Norgate, business, community and events fundraising coordinator for Kangaroos, said: “Community support is vital in helping us to provide the wide range of clubs and activities for children and adults with learning disabilities and complex medical needs in and around Mid Sussex.”

“The demand for our services is growing and parents and carers say that we are an absolute lifeline for them. We pride ourselves on being a very family-centred organisation. We are a lifelong charity – supporting children and their families through the difficult transition years into adulthood.

“We are so grateful to Christ’s Hospital students for choosing Kangaroos as their charity to support, and the money raised from their fantastic fundraising events will help fund more teenage activities like this one.”