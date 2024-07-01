Churches fill St Wilfrid’s in Haywards Heath to celebrate Fr Mike Clark’s 40 years as a priest

The Sunday, June 30, service celebrated Fr Mike Clark’s 40th anniversary of being ordained as a priest in the Church of England.

This was followed by a party in the Centenary Hall.

At the end of the service, Fr Mike, who has served as a non-stipendiary minister in the Parish of St Wilfrid since 2004 and has combined that work with a similar role in Anglican churches in south-eastern Spain, received presents and commemorative cards from the parish’s two churches.

Fr Mike works in the parish clergy team alongside the Rector, Fr Edward Pritchett, and Reverend Carolyn Scott, who very recently celebrated the first anniversary of her ordination as a deacon at Chichester Cathedral.

Prior to joining the parish, Fr Mike also served as a priest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and elsewhere in this country, as well as in Spain.