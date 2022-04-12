City centre exhibition to showcase two Chichester artists

Sam Bailey and Samuel McGann are coming together at Morisot Arts in Crane Street for Sam² - an exciting showcase of their work which is set to run from Tuesday (April 12) to Saturday (April 16).

The idea to hold the exhibition came when the friends had an 'art swap' before reaching out to Rachel Baylis who runs the pop-up art centre.

Samuel McGann said his works are a 'reflection on 18 years of living in Chichester' as well as studies from life-drawing classes looking at masculinity and femininity.

From left: Sam Bailey and Samuel McGann outside the pop-up gallery

When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Samuel began to use the same figures to highlight the horrors of war.

Sam Bailey's art shows fragmented scenes based on 'misrememberings' from fleeting snapshots of a childhood holiday to a woozy Berlin bar - his work is described as dreamlike, confusing yet familiar.

Prints are available from the exhibition with a selection raising money for UNICEF's Ukraine appeal.

There will also be a private viewing tonight from 6pm until 8pm.

Sam2