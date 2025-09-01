Classic car show comes to petrol station in West Sussex village this weekend

A classic car show is set to take place in Wivelsfield.

The event and open day will be on the forecourt of Gulf Wivelsfield Service Station on Ditchling Road on Saturday, September 6 (10am-12pm).

It has been organised by the West Sussex Stag Owners Club and Gulf UK, and will also see vintage and retro cars taking part in a convoy through the borough.

People can talk to the owners, see classic cars like the Triumph Stag, and participate in a Gulf UK giveaway with the chance of winning prizes like cinema tickets, Gulf goodies and an Amalfi coast road trip.

Members of the West Sussex Stag Owners Club will be at Gulf Wivelsfield on Saturday, September 6. Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP)

Andre Salvidge, manager of the forecourt, said: “We are really excited to welcome the West Sussex Stag Owners Club on Saturday 6th September. It’s not every day you get to see pristine cars that date back to the 1970s so we’re hoping car enthusiasts young and old make the trip out to see the cars on display. Everyone is invited, there will be plenty of opportunities to talk to the owners and look at the cars, and there will be the big Gulf giveaway to enter too.”

The event has been organised as part of Gulf’s Big Journey, a campaign organised by Gulf UK as a collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the film A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey. Find out more about the competition at gulfoil.co.uk/gulf-uk-to-the-gulf-of-italy.