Classic Car Show to take place in Hastings area on Father's Day

It takes place at at Rye Rugby Club, New Road Rye, on Sunday June 16 from 10am – 5pm and is organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards.

The show, which is now over 30 years old, will have around 250 cars and 50 craft and charity stalls to enjoy and, for the youngsters, there will be children’s rides.

Refreshments, including a bar, are available throughout the day.

Colin Goldsack, from Senlac Rotary, said: “With an adult entry fee of just £5 and programmes, parking and accompanied children under 16 all free, it makes a perfect Father’s Days treat for all the family. “There is still time to enter a car, either see the website www.senlacrotary.org or email [email protected]. Late entries for cars will be accepted on the day at a cost of £15.”

All profits will be shared among local good causes and charities including Rye Relief in Need, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen.

For more information see the website www.senlacrotary.org.

