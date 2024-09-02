More than 200 MG owners took part in the annual event which takes drivers along a scenic route of the South Downs, starting at Southdown Gliding Club in Cootham.

Drivers are treated to ‘magnificent views’ over Amberley and the Arun Valley, before gathering on the Western Lawns in Eastbourne, where a 1950s rock and roll band played.

Entries spanning the MG range from the earliest to the latest models took part in the run, hosted by West Sussex MG Owners Club.

Take a look at our photo gallery below.

