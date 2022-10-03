Classical ballet comes to the Eastbourne stage

Nutcracker

A spokesman said: “This ballet company, new to Eastbourne, is from Moldova with dancers from different countries, including Ukraine. Featuring live orchestras with over 30 musicians, enjoy performances of the winter classic The Nutcracker (Oct 7), the compelling story Swan Lake (Oct 8) and the spectacular fairy-tale Sleeping Beauty (Oct 9).

“The Nutcracker needs little introduction… Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic and love are just some of the elements that are brought together in one of the most famous ballets in the world. A highly accessible ballet, full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy this ballet continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of all generations across the world. A truly captivating piece of theatre, it is a wonderful introduction to ballet whilst retaining its appeal to anyone who is familiar with it.

“Swan Lake (October 8) is a timeless ballet with exquisite dancing. A tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so strikingly that one can easily be mistaken for the other, Swan Lake is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

