Classics and Coffee car meet held in aid of Chichester Hospice

On Sunday, July 10 The Jim Stokes Workshops Group opened it’s doors for its popular Classics & Coffee charity car meet to help raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester.

A combination of incredible weather and enthusiasts spreading the word by social media saw hundreds of classic car owners turn out for the event that everybody agreed was a huge success.

With people travelling from across the region. and also far beyond, the generosity of the visitors and associate businesses, saw the amount collected for St Wilfrid’s reach over £7300, which was presented to Laura Eastwood of St Wilfrid’s on July 19.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is an independent charity that has been supporting people in the community who are living with a life limiting or terminal illness, for over 30 years.

Jim and his team from the The Jim Stokes Workshops group have thanked everybody who contributed to such a fantastic event and assured everyone that planning for next years event had already started.