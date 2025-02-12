Cliffe Bonfire Boy figures cheer up former Lewes resident who lost home in Los Angeles wildfires

A former Lewes resident who lost his home in the recent Los Angeles wildfires was cheered up by a special gift from his home town.

Martin Kirby, who was once involved with Cliffe Bonfire Society, had his house destroyed in the Eaton fire.

The blaze was one of the main fires in LA county in January 2025, in which an estimated 9,400 structures were destroyed.

Lewes model maker Peter Cole, 73, said he had been contacted in December 2024, before the fires, by Martin’s girlfriend Jean.

He said: “She thought that he would enjoy a gift of a Cliffe Bonfire Boy figure or possibly a set featuring figures of all seven Lewes societies.”

Peter is well known in the town for making plastic toy figures, including ones of Lewes Bonfire boys and girls. He is one of the founders of Replicants, which is in the basement of Jonathan Swan – The Workshop at 164 High Street, Lewes. The company specialises in producing unpainted plastic toy figures in 1/32 scale. Visit www.replastic.com.

Peter told Jean he would look into the postage costs for sending figures to her in January when the post office quietened down. But when he wrote to her early this year, he learned the shocking news that Martin’s house and possessions had been destroyed. He said: “Everything that connected Martin with his Lewes roots was gone. Jean therefore felt all the keener to get a full set of the Bonfire figures.”

Peter finished painting the figures as soon as possible and sent them off. He said: “The figures have now arrived in Los Angeles, and a photo shows that Jean’s present went down well with Martin.”

Martin’s note in the photo read: “Thank you Peter! I love them! Have a pint at the Lewes Arms on me. Send me Harvey’s!”

Peter is glad the figures were well received. He said: “As a further compensation for the loss of Martin’s connections with his past, Jean also played him a recording she had of BBC Radio’s version of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. As Jean pointed out, her two offerings – the one chosen before the fire, the other after – could both have been viewed as being a little tactless: the Bonfire figures with their flaming torches, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide telling the story of Arthur Dent, whose home (planet) is destroyed, leaving him with nothing but a bathrobe, slippers and a towel. But, as far as I can gather, Martin seems to have retained enough of a sense of humour about his predicament to tease Jean about her choices.”