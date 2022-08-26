Climate efficiency boost for village hall thanks to Horsham council
A village hall has had a climate efficiency boost thanks to a cash grant from Horsham District Council.
New solar panels have been fitted to Beeding and Bramber Village Hall to help reduce energy use and carbon emissions.
The work was carried out thanks to a ‘Community Climate Fund’ grant from the district council.
Council cabinet member for the environment James Wright said visited the hall and said: “This project really sums up the council’s ethos as it’s all about reducing carbon emissions, helping the community and saving money, as installing this type of technology reduces energy costs.”
The council launched the Community Climate Fund in July 2020 to enable voluntary and community groups, as well as parish and neighbourhood councils, to work on projects to reduce carbon levels locally and improve the environment.
For more information about the Horsham District Community Climate Fund email [email protected] or go to the website:
https://www.horsham.gov.uk/climate-and-environment/community-climate-fund